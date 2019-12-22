Diamond (DMD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Diamond has a market cap of $1.09 million and $740.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002354 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,387,566 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

