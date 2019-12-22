QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $20.33. In the last week, QunQun has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $381,596.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038956 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.50 or 0.06697670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029962 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun (CRYPTO:QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

