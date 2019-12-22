Humaniq Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Humaniq token can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit, Upbit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.19 million and $69,613.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.01210049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.