SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Upbit. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $669,089.00 and $2,370.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01800429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.02641286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00572827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00648329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058710 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013988 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,077,778 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

