WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittrex, LBank and Cryptopia. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and $13,755.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, LBank, EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.