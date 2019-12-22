GoNetwork Hits 24 Hour Volume of $321,416.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One GoNetwork token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit and BitForex. GoNetwork has a market cap of $574,953.00 and approximately $321,416.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00057975 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00087121 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00068586 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.78 or 0.99970674 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

