Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $31,455.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $34,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $33,030.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $32,805.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $34,365.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $33,630.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $33,105.00.

WORK opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72. Slack has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.14 million. Slack’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $170,236,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at about $118,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.