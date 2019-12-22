Michelle Mapes Sells 2,000 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) insider Michelle Mapes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,877 shares in the company, valued at $569,890.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michelle Mapes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00.

Shares of GPRE opened at $15.52 on Friday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth $9,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 1,167.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 212,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

