Insider Selling: Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) Major Shareholder Sells $36,256.36 in Stock

Leaf Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:LEAF) major shareholder Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,354 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $36,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oak Investment Partners Xii L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 58,000 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $233,160.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 950 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 8,558 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $34,659.90.

On Monday, December 9th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 10,864 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $43,673.28.

On Friday, December 6th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 5,229 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $20,916.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 824 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $3,337.20.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 6,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $27,495.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 17,500 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $74,725.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oak Investment Partners Xii L sold 12,800 shares of Leaf Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

Shares of LEAF opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. Leaf Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.19.

Leaf Group (NASDAQ:LEAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.03 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Leaf Group by 42.3% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leaf Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer Internet company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home décor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, an artist-driven home décor brand.

