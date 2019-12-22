BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed Acquires 4,000 Shares

BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) Director Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 4,000 shares of BiomX stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $39,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed acquired 3,400 shares of BiomX stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,166.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Israel Biofund Gp Limi Orbimed bought 10,200 shares of BiomX stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,230.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PHGE opened at $9.94 on Friday. BiomX Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

BiomX Ltd discovers and develops microbiome-based therapeutics to prevent and treat cancer and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It uses its 3-tier microbiome modulation platform and applies it to identify target bacteria causing microbiome dysbiosis; modulates the microbiome through adding or eradicating bacteria; and engages in pre-clinical/clinical drug development.

