Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 2,585 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

