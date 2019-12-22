Michelle Philpot Sells 3,136 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $45,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 4,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $53,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 6,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $102,960.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Michelle Philpot sold 781 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $12,964.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.37 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.80, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 630,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

