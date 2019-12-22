Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells $47,075.16 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $47,075.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,473,339.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSI opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCSI. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the second quarter valued at $314,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

