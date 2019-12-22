$146.50 Million in Sales Expected for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to post sales of $146.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $146.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.80 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $132.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $574.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $574.08 million to $574.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $605.82 million, with estimates ranging from $603.20 million to $608.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million.

GPX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of GPX stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. GP Strategies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Hoskins Philip 1,435,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management boosted its holdings in GP Strategies by 59.9% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

