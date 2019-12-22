$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,207,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 94,900 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,042,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,142,000 after buying an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 666.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 171,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,512 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82. KB Home has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $37.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

