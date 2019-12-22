Nike (NYSE:NKE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.42%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. Nike has a one year low of $68.08 and a one year high of $101.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 39.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.02.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

