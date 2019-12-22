Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

NYSE:RAD opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

