Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Rite Aid updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.13-0.55 EPS.

NYSE:RAD opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.67. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Market Indexes

Earnings History for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nike Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Nike Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS
Rite Aid Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
Rite Aid Announces Quarterly Earnings Results
FactSet Research Systems Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS
FactSet Research Systems Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS
Ennis Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS
Ennis Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS
Darden Restaurants Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Darden Restaurants Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
PolyOne Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance
PolyOne Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report