FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 60.69%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 9.85-10.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $9.85-$10.15 EPS.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $188.31 and a 1 year high of $305.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $288,506.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,558 shares of company stock valued at $898,846. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

