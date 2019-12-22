Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Shares of EBF opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $544.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. Ennis has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ennis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

