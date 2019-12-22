Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.961-9.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.03 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.24.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $110.24 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 60.48%.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

