PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Updates FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) issued an update on its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. PolyOne also updated its Q4 guidance to ~$0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:POL opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. PolyOne has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $37.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

