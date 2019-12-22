AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAR (NYSE:AIR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. AAR updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.50-2.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of AIR opened at $51.88 on Friday. AAR has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 1,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $42,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

