WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Trading 0.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2019

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) shares rose 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.14 and last traded at $48.14, approximately 46 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99.

