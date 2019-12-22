Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital cut shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avista from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.55. Avista has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,393,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,734,000 after purchasing an additional 77,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,520,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avista by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,790,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,788,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 23.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,109 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

