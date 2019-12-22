First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $54.90, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.239 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

