DiamondPeak (OTCMKTS:DPHCU) Shares Down 0.5%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DPHCU)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20, approximately 100,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 35,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPHCU. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondPeak by 7,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after buying an additional 1,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak in the third quarter worth about $5,304,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DiamondPeak by 316.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in DiamondPeak during the second quarter worth about $1,209,000.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. operates as a blank check company that offers merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization services to businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

