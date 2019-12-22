Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AYR. Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

NYSE AYR opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

In related news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Aircastle by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 989,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aircastle by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 715,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aircastle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

