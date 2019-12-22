BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU) Shares Up 1.2%

BETP S&P TSX CPD FNCL 2X DLY UNT ETF (TSE:HFU) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$44.90 and last traded at C$44.90, approximately 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$45.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.60.

