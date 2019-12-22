Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $210.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.60. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $137.06 and a 52 week high of $191.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 46.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,320 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 108.3% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 64,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 27.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

