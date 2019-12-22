AON (NYSE:AON) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.11.

Shares of AON stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $212.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.33.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AON will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total value of $968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,868,000 after purchasing an additional 531,216 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in AON by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 326,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,278,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in AON by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after buying an additional 88,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

