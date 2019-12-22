Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $391.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.72.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM opened at $303.00 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.