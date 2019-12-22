Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $391.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $322.00 to $391.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.04% from the stock’s previous close.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.72.
ANTM opened at $303.00 on Friday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,490.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
