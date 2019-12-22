AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of AK Steel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.56.
AK Steel stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. AK Steel has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AK Steel by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 150,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 394,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,294,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AK Steel Company Profile
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
