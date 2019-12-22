Sidoti Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Price Target to $82.00

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Sidoti currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Albany International stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Albany International has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

