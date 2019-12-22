AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.
AES opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Read More: Hedge Funds Explained
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.