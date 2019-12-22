AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at UBS Group

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.51.

AES opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. AES has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of AES by 1,375.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AES by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

