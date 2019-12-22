Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Accenture stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Invictus RG raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

