BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $220.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.24.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. Accenture has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.94 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Invictus RG boosted its stake in Accenture by 37.3% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.