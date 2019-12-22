Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $214.00 at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

NYSE:ACN opened at $211.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 12,961 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $2,406,728.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,702 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,534.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

