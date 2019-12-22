Peter R. Chase Sells 500 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $60,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,354,492.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $120.39 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.11 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chase by 42.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Chase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Chase by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials to wire and cable manufacturers; laminated film foils for use in communication and local area network cables; moisture protective coatings for the electronics industry; laminated durable papers, including laminated papers for envelope converting and commercial printing industries; pulling and detection tapes for fiber optic cables, and water and natural gas lines, as well as power, data, and video cables; cover tapes for semiconductor components; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings for automotive and industrial applications; polymeric microspheres; water-based polyurethane dispersions for various coating products; and superabsorbent polymers.

