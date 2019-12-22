Insider Selling: Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CUE opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cue Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

