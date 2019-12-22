APA Group (ASX:APA) Insider Acquires A$54,655.00 in Stock

APA Group (ASX:APA) insider Peter Wasow bought 5,000 shares of APA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.93 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of A$54,655.00 ($38,762.41).

Shares of APA opened at A$11.70 ($8.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$11.11 and a 200 day moving average of A$11.04. APA Group has a 12 month low of A$8.37 ($5.94) and a 12 month high of A$11.85 ($8.40).

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from APA Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. APA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.62%.

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas-fired power stations, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, and wind farms.

