Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells 5,038 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OOMA opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ooma Inc has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.39 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 48.71%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 28.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ooma by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 18.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,650,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after buying an additional 255,527 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 44.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 223,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OOMA. ValuEngine downgraded Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

