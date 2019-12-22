Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $56,848.50 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total value of $56,848.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00.

TSLA stock opened at $405.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.91 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 110.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

