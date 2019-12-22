Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 1,875 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total value of $76,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,875 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $71,268.75.

On Monday, October 28th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $64,960.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Gary B. Smith sold 1,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $66,027.50.

Ciena stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.77 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.