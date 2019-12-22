Insider Buying: Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) President Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE:GGT) President Bruce N. Alpert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:GGT opened at $8.12 on Friday. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Get Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 313,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.