Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) Major Shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 2,891 Shares

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $49,175.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $136,663.95.

On Monday, December 9th, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 139,989 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $2,470,805.85.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 3,888 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $52,176.96.

On Monday, September 23rd, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $7,460,472.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $15.18 on Friday. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 402.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

