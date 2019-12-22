Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $206.30 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.73. The company has a market cap of $587.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.