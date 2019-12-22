Insider Selling: RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells 411 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $82,676.50.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 315 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $39,645.90.

RNG stock opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.77. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in RingCentral by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in RingCentral by 6.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.39.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

