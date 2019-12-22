Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $64.00

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SO. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,248,787 shares of company stock valued at $141,298,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 96,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

