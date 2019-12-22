FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $170.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

