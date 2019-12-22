Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $86.00 at KeyCorp

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TDOC. SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $86.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $91,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,230 shares in the company, valued at $354,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,119,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 100.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

